Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $236.73

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $236.73 and traded as high as $275.00. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at $270.50, with a volume of 24,070 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16,906.25.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

