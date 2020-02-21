Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,377,000 after buying an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.