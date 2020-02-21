Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,451. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.