SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut their price objective on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 180,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.