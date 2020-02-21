SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.12-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$1.12-1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $484.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

