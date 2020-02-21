SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.12-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. SpartanNash also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$1.12-1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. 276,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $484.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.