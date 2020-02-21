SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.12-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.12-1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. 276,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $484.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

