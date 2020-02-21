Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Speed Commerce Inc (OTCMKTS:SPDC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Speed Commerce shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 11,162 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Speed Commerce Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

