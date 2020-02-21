Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

