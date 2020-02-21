State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guess? were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Guess? by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Guess? by 179.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Guess? stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

