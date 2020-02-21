State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Bank by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Bank by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

