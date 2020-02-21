State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGI. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Triumph Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.