State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,914 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLA. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

