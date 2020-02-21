State Street Corp Buys 72,559 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.87% of Hexcel worth $177,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 6,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

