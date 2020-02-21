State Street Corp Cuts Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.78% of First American Financial worth $182,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,782,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,088. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.