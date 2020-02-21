State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.39% of Hubbell worth $192,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.24. 18,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.