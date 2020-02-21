State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

State Street Corp lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.50% of Cirrus Logic worth $169,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $78.05. 13,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,881. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit