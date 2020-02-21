State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.50% of Cirrus Logic worth $169,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $78.05. 13,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,881. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

