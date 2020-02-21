State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.58% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $171,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 206,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,773 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,231. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.