State Street Corp Sells 52,091 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,091 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.32% of Molina Healthcare worth $197,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.21. 4,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

