Stephens Increases Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMED. UBS Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.07.

AMED traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $57,827.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $171,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

