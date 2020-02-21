Stephens Raises Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $114.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

RGEN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. 233,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

