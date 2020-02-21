Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Supreme Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS SPRWF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

