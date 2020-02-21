STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, reaching €28.30 ($32.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.20.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

