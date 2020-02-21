Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.94

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.94 and traded as low as $89.60. Stobart Group shares last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 419,005 shares.

Several analysts have commented on STOB shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $336.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

