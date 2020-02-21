Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mid-America Apartment Communities Call Options (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,248 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,052% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

