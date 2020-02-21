Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Floor & Decor Put Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,705 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,136% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.