Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Store Capital updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.