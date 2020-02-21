Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $172.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,589. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

