Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Sunrise Resources stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.12 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 9,597,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12. Sunrise Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Company Profile
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.