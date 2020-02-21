SunTrust Banks Increases Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $88.00

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MANT. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.14. 565,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mantech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

