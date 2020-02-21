SunTrust Banks Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $330.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.94. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $271.58 and a one year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

