Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Down 1.3%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, 30,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 713,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

