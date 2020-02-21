Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Down 1.3%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, 30,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 713,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.74.
Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.
