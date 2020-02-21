Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce $331.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.57 million. Superior Industries International posted sales of $378.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

SUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

SUP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 52,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,648. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.03. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

