Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.06. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 565,798 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

