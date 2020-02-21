Swarm (SWM) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2,011.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

