Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Jabil worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jabil by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at $77,695,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $263,705.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 176,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

