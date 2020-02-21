Swiss National Bank Buys 6,400 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of EPR Properties worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,146. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

