Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Macy’s worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 195,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

