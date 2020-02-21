Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of IDACORP worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 299,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,732 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,747. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

