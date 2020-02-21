Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Mellanox Technologies worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLNX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MLNX shares. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $122.12. 3,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,652. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $123.79.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

