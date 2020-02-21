Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,100 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 7,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,317. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

