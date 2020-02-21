Swiss National Bank Sells 32,900 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

