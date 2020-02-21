Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.76 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.18-5.25 EPS.
NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $166.87.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
