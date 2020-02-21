T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.13. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.52.
T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter.
T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
