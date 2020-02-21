T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.13. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Get T.A.T. Technologies alerts:

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for T.A.T. Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.A.T. Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.