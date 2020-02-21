T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.15.

TMUS stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $68.16 and a one year high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

