T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). T2 Biosystems reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $74,660. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 701,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,294. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

