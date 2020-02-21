TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.05.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.