Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Up 5%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 522,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 244,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.25% of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

