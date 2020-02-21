Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

