TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

NYSE:TCP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. 242,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,791. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCP. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

